Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy S22 series's full specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 12:00 am 3 min read

The Galaxy S22 series will be backed by an Exynos 2200 chip in Europe (Photo credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship S22 series of smartphones on February 9. Ahead of the launch, complete specifications of the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra have been revealed by German publication WinFuture. This comes only hours after renders of the handsets were leaked by Evan Blass. They will feature a Dynamic AMOLED display, Exynos 2200 chip, and One UI 4.1.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S22 series will arrive as Samsung's most advanced range of handsets to date. All three models have been the subject of several leaks and rumors. The present revelation, however, stands out for its extensive nature.

The S22 series will succeed the S21 series and is an improvement in every conceivable way, including display, camera, processor, performance, and productivity.

Display The handsets will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Photo credit: Evan Blass

The Galaxy S22 series will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP68-rating for water resistance. The S22 and S22+ will bear a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ flat AMOLED display, respectively, while the S22 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED screen. They will have a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Cameras Galaxy S22 and S22+ will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The S22 and S22+ will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto snapper. They will have a 10MP selfie shooter. The S22 Ultra will flaunt a 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 10MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom, and a 40MP selfie snapper up front.

Internals Galaxy S22 Ultra will house a 5,000mAh battery

Photo credit: Samsung

The S22 series will be fueled by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 will house a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the S22+ and S22 Ultra will pack a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 45W fast-charging capability. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Pocket-pinch Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S22 series will start at €849 (roughly Rs. 71,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant of the vanilla S22 and will go up to €1,449 (around Rs. 1,22,400) for the top-tier 12GB/512GB model of S22 Ultra. The S22 and S22+ will come in Black, White, Pink Gold, and Green colors, whereas the S22 Ultra will be available in shades of Black, White, and Burgundy.