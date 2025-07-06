Banks to remain closed on these dates in July 2025

Banks across India will remain closed next week due to regular Saturday and Sunday offs. In total, there are seven scheduled bank holidays in July. Additionally, all public and private banks observe closures on the second (July 12) and fourth (July 26) Saturdays, along with every Sunday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the holiday schedule, which includes all public and private banks. It takes into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations, and cultural observances.

Details Holidays are announced on RBI's official website The RBI also considers regional and local requirements while determining bank holidays. These are then announced on the RBI's official website and through circulars issued to banks and other financial institutions. For instance, banks remained closed in Agartala on July 3 for Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival dedicated to 14 deities called Chaturdasha Devata. In Jammu and Srinagar, banks observed a regional holiday on July 5 for Guru Hargobind's Birthday, the sixth of the 10 Sikh Gurus."

Cultural observances More on regional holidays Banks will also remain closed for regional festivals. For instance, in Shillong, banks will observe a holiday on July 14 for Beh Deinkhlam, a festival celebrated by the Jaintia tribe. In Dehradun, banks will remain closed on July 16 for Harela, a festival celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Commemorative holidays Events related to notable figures Banks will also remain closed to mark the death anniversary of notable figures. In Shillong, banks will observe a holiday on July 17 or the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, one of the chiefs of the Khasi people. On July 19, banks in Agartala will remain closed for Ker Puja, a traditional festival observed in Tripura. In Gangtok, banks will be shut on July 28 in observance of Drukpa Tshe-zi, a significant Buddhist festival.