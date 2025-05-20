What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to relax investment norms for banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and other regulated entities (REs) in Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs).

The move comes after the RBI had introduced stricter measures in December 2023 to prevent potential evergreening through AIFs.

As per the central bank, the measures have instilled a sense of financial discipline among these entities.