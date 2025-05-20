What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a major plunge on Tuesday as the Sensex and Nifty continued their losing streak for the third straight session.

The Sensex dropped nearly 900 points from its day's high after starting on a positive note.

At 3:10pm, it was down by 888 points or 1.08% at 81,171 while the Nifty slipped below the key mark of 24,700, down 1% at 24,672.