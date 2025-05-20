Mahadev app betting scam: ED probing EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened its probe in the Mahadev betting app case to Nishant Pitti, the CEO of listed travel booking firm Easy Trip Planners Ltd (EaseMyTrip).
Pitti allegedly worked with a group of operators who used money from an illegal betting operation to rig stock prices.
The ED alleges this rigging involved 25 listed companies and their promoters.
Charges
ED's allegations against Pitti
The ED has leveled some major allegations against Pitti in its submission to the adjudicating authority (AA).
First, it says that Pitti was aware of the functioning of Sky Exchange, an illegal betting platform connected to the Mahadev app.
Second, it claims that his firm made payments to two shell companies connected to this app.
Claim
Did Pitti pay shell companies?
The ED alleges that data from Prashant Bagri's (an accused in the case) laptop mentions Pitti as an agent of Sky Exchange.
It also states that Easy Trip Planners made remittances to Nischay Trading Private Ltd and Silvertoss Shoppers Pvt. Ltd in 2021, which have been identified as shell companies.
Denial
ED's evidence and Pitti's response
The ₹7 lakh recovered from Pitti's residence during searches in April, is deemed potential proceeds of crime (PoC) by the ED.
The agency also says Pitti was in touch with an operator who colluded with promoters of listed companies to rig stock prices.
Responding to the allegations, Pitti denied all accusations and said he is unaware of the individuals and companies mentioned.