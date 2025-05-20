What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened its probe in the Mahadev betting app case to Nishant Pitti, the CEO of listed travel booking firm Easy Trip Planners Ltd (EaseMyTrip).

Pitti allegedly worked with a group of operators who used money from an illegal betting operation to rig stock prices.

The ED alleges this rigging involved 25 listed companies and their promoters.