The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized a flat in Thane linked to Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar, worth around ₹75 lakh.

The property was part of an extortion scheme where Kaskar and his associates allegedly used their ties to Dawood to intimidate a real estate developer, demanding property and cash.

The ED's investigation also revealed attempts to conceal the extortion through complex financial transactions.

The property was provisionally attached in March 2022

ED seizes Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's Thane flat

By Snehil Singh 11:02 am Dec 24, 202411:02 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized a flat in Thane, Maharashtra, in connection with a money laundering case against Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The property, located in Neopolis Tower at Kavesar, had been provisionally attached since March 2022. The seizure comes after an FIR was lodged by the Thane police anti-extortion cell in 2017.

Case details

Extortion scheme and money laundering allegations

Investigations into the case found that Kaskar and his aides Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayed, allegedly extorted property and cash from a real estate developer. They reportedly used their connection to Dawood Ibrahim to intimidate builder Suresh Mehta and his firm, Darshan Enterprises. The seized flat, worth nearly ₹75 lakh, was registered under Shaikh's name as part of this extortion scheme.

Investigation findings

ED uncovers financial transactions to conceal extortion

The accused reportedly demanded the flat and ₹10 lakh in cash through fake cheques, which were subsequently withdrawn. The ED's investigation revealed that these financial transactions were designed to hide the real beneficiaries of the extorted money. In February 2022, Kaskar was grilled by ED officials over Dawood's gang operations in Mumbai and other parts of India. Searches were conducted at Kaskar, Shaikh, and Sayed's residences during this time.

Legal proceedings

ED files charge sheet under Prevention of Money Laundering Act

The ED had filed a charge sheet in April 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This was based on a final report from Thane police mentioning violations under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) and IPC sections pertaining to extortion and conspiracy. Kaskar, who was deported from the UAE in 2003, is believed to be handling Dawood Ibrahim's operations in India.