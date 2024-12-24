Summarize Simplifying... In short A man has been charged for giving his wife 'triple talaq' after she refused to sleep with his boss.

The husband, who had been pressuring his wife for money to divorce his first wife, physically abused her and threw her out of their home post the instant divorce.

The man has been booked by the police

Man gives wife triple talaq for not sleeping with boss

By Snehil Singh 10:41 am Dec 24, 202410:41 am

What's the story A software engineer from Kalyan, Maharashtra, is facing the law after allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his second wife. The incident took place when the 45-year-old man asked his 28-year-old wife to sleep with his boss at a party. When she refused, he demanded ₹15 lakh from her parents for his first wife. Upon her refusal again, the man pronounced instant triple talaq, a criminal offense since 2019.

Legal proceedings

Victim reports incident to police, husband faces charges

The victim filed a complaint on December 19 at Sambhaji Nagar police station. The case was subsequently transferred to Kalyan's Bazarpeth police station. The accused has been booked under Sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He also faces charges under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Relationship breakdown

Husband's demands for money and inappropriate requests led to conflict

The couple had tied the knot in January this year and were happily married at first. But the husband started harassing her for money to divorce his first wife. He allegedly physically abused her after she refused his demands involving his boss. After the instant talaq, he threw her out of their home.