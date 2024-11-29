The accident took place around noon on Friday (Representational image)

Maharashtra: 10 killed as bus swerves to avoid bike, overturns

By Chanshimla Varah 03:26 pm Nov 29, 202403:26 pm

What's the story At least 10 people were killed and around 30 injured in a bus accident in Maharashtra's Gondia on Friday. The accident took place around noon when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned on the Kohmara State Highway near Khajri village. The bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia with over 35 passengers onboard when the accident happened.

Accident details

Bus swerves to avoid motorcycle, overturns

Per reports, the accident happened when the bus driver swerved to avoid a motorcycle that suddenly appeared on the road. The sudden maneuver caused the speeding bus to overturn, killing and injuring many. Local authorities and emergency services were immediately alerted about the incident. Several injured passengers were rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment after this tragic event. Following the crash, the bus driver reportedly fled the scene.

Twitter Post

Visuals from the site