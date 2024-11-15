Summarize Simplifying... In short Amidst the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, routine inspections of political leaders' luggage have sparked controversy.

Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, expressed dissatisfaction, questioning if the same scrutiny was applied to leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's Shah.

In response, Shah affirmed BJP's commitment to fair elections and EC rules, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended the inspections as standard procedure.

Amit Shah's helicopter and luggage were checked by ECI officials in Hingoli district

'BJP believes in free...fair elections': Shah after officials check chopper

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:51 pm Nov 15, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter and luggage were checked by Election Commission of India (EC) officials in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Friday. The check comes as part of a series of checks on high-profile political leaders' luggage in the poll-bound state. Shah is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the November 20 assembly polls.

Statement

Shah reaffirms BJP's commitment to fair elections

After the inspection, Shah took to social media to reiterate his party's commitment toward fair elections and following EC rules. "BJP believes in fair elections and healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission," he wrote. He added everyone should contribute toward a healthy electoral system as it strengthens India's democracy.

Inspection controversy

Thackeray questions inspection process, sparks controversy

The inspections have stirred controversy, especially after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's luggage was checked multiple times. Thackeray asked if similar scrutiny was given to other senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. Addressing these allegations, Maharashtra BJP shared a video of the inspection of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's bags, claiming such checks are routine procedures.

Inspection dissatisfaction

Thackeray expresses dissatisfaction with inspections

Thackeray also expressed his displeasure at the inspections, questioning their democratic nature. He said, "The way you inspected my bag, did you inspect the bags of Modi and Shah?" He further suggested that if election authorities don't inspect the bags of ruling alliance leaders, opposition workers might take it upon themselves to do so.

Routine checks

CM Shinde defends EC's actions as standard procedure

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended the EC's actions as standard operating procedures. He remarked that there should be no fuss or fear over routine checks. The ongoing inspections have become a focal point in the discourse surrounding the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.