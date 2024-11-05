Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned singer Sharda Sinha, known as the "cuckoo of Bihar" for her melodious voice, is currently on a ventilator at Delhi's AIIMS. Her health deteriorated following her husband's death in September.

Sharda Sinha's son Anshuman confirmed the news

Singer Sharda Sinha on ventilator; PM assures full support

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:37 pm Nov 05, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Renowned singer Sharda Sinha, fondly known as "Bihar Kokila," is currently on a ventilator as her health has deteriorated. Her son Anshuman Sinha confirmed the news during a live session on his official YouTube channel. He said that his mother's condition is critical and she is "in a lot of pain." Anshuman requested fans to pray for her recovery and not spread misinformation about her health.

Health update

'We are all praying that mother somehow survives'

During the live, Anshuman shared, "So I'm coming live at this time and giving you the correct information so that no one puts up wrong information." "At least in such times, one should know how to correct oneself. Anyway, we're all praying that mother somehow survives. Her life should be saved. She's also in a lot of pain." He added, "This time this is the true news. Mother is on ventilator." Anshuman also regularly updates fans via Sinha's Instagram account.

Health decline

Sinha's health worsened after husband's demise

A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Sinha has been in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a few days now. Her health reportedly worsened after her husband Brij Kishore Sinha passed away. The 72-year-old singer was admitted weeks after her husband's demise in September. An official statement from AIIMS stated that the singer was "hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring." Anshuman confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of all necessary medical support for his mother's treatment.

Musical legacy

Sinha's contribution to Indian music and culture

Sinha is known for her melodious voice and has been given the title Bihar Kokila, meaning "the cuckoo of Bihar." She has sung multiple traditional wedding and Chhath songs in Bhojpuri. Apart from the Padma Vibhushan, she is also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee. Her son Anshuman asked those who perform Chhath Puja to include his mother in their prayers.