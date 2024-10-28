Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, 72, is battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is currently on life support. This comes after the recent loss of her husband, Braj Kishore Sinha.

Despite her personal and health struggles, Sinha's musical legacy continues to resonate, particularly in her home state of Bihar, with her folk songs being a staple of the Chhath festival.

She's also known for her contributions to Bollywood films like Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!.

Sinha is 72 years old

Folk singer Sharda Sinha (72) on life support, battling cancer

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:18 pm Oct 28, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Famed folk singer Sharda Sinha, 72, is on oxygen support after suffering health complications in her ongoing battle with cancer. An official from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed to PTI that she is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of its associated Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH). Dr. Rima Dada, professor in-charge of AIIMS media cell, said Sinha is "hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring."

Health struggles

Sinha's health battle and recent personal loss

Sinha has been fighting multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer, since 2017. The news comes just days after the singer faced a personal loss with the death of her husband Braj Kishore Sinha. He died after a fall caused brain hemorrhage. Despite her health and personal challenges, Sinha remains an influential figure in the music industry, especially in her home state of Bihar.

Musical legacy

Sinha's contribution to Indian music and cinema

A recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, Sinha is celebrated for her contribution to Indian music. She is especially known for her songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi languages. Her folk songs have become an integral part of the Chhath festival in Bihar. Apart from her folk music repertoire, Sinha has also lent her voice to several Bollywood films including Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, and Maine Pyar Kiya.