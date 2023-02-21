India

Another Delhi shocker: Woman set ablaze by live-in partner dies

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 21, 2023, 04:39 pm 2 min read

A Delhi woman died on Monday after being set ablaze by her live-in partner

In yet another horrific murder in Delhi, a 28-year-old woman died after her live-in partner allegedly set her ablaze following a dispute in Aman Vihar, PTI reported. The police were informed about the woman's death by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital. This is the second such incident in Delhi in a week after a man was arrested on February 14 for killing his partner.

Woman succumbed to serious burn injuries at AIIMS, New Delhi

The woman died on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, from serious burn injuries. She was initially admitted to SGM Hospital on February 11, said reports. When cops arrived at the hospital, the victim was apparently deemed unfit to give her statement. She was later sent to Safdarjung Hospital and subsequently to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further care.

Accused used 'tarpin oil' to set partner on fire: Police

According to the police, the family of the victim alleged in the complaint that the woman got into an argument with her partner Mohit on the night of February 10 after she found him taking drugs at his friend's place. Enraged, Mohit allegedly poured "tarpin oil" over her and set her on fire, causing serious burn injuries, a senior police officer told PTI.

Post-mortem of victim conducted; accused arrested

The police said the post-mortem of the victim had also been conducted; Mohit was arrested, and a murder﻿ case was filed. They said that the woman had left her husband and had been living with the accused, Mohit, for six years. She had two children: one from her previous marriage and one from her relationship with Mohit.

Reminiscent of Shraddha Walkar murder case

The recent incidents bring to mind Shraddha Walkar's murder by her partner Aaftab Poonawalla in Delhi. He was accused of chopping her body into 35 pieces, storing them in a fridge, and disposing of them in a forest. Last week, another Delhi man named Sahil Gehlot was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav, and keeping her body in his family-owned dhaba's freezer.