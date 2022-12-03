India

Will cut you into 70 pieces: Man threatens live-in partner

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 03, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

While the entire nation is still getting to grips with the bone-chilling details of the Shraddha Walker murder case, a man in Maharashtra's Dhule has reportedly used the killing as a pretext to threaten his live-in partner. While using the details of the Walkar murder case, the man reportedly threatened his partner that he would chop her into 70 pieces.

Woman files harassment complaint

On November 29, the woman filed an official police complaint against Arshad Salim Malik, her live-in partner, who claimed that he had been harassing her. According to reports in India Today, the couple has been living together since July last year. As per the woman, she was previously married to a different man, but he died in a road accident in 2019.

Accused faked his identity, raped her

The woman informed the cops that when she first met Malik, he claimed his name was Harshal Mali, and had raped her and threatened her with a video of the incident. The two decided to live together after the incident in July 2021. She learned about Malik's real identity when they went to Amalner to prepare an affidavit for their live-in relationship.

Malik tried to forcefully convert me from Hinduism: Victim

The woman accused Malik of forcefully converting her from Hinduism to Islam and claimed that the accused tried to do the same to her child from her ex-husband. It is also learned that she has claimed in her complaint that Malik's father also abused her. She claimed that Malik reportedly burned her skin using a silencer after she disagreed with his conversion idea.

I will cut you into 70 pieces, Malik allegedly threatened

The woman told the cops that when she opposed the idea of conversion, Malik intimidated her using the Walkar murder case and threatened, "Shraddha was cut into 35 pieces, but I will cut you into 70 pieces." As per reports in the local media, the cops have now registered an official case against Arshad Salim Malik.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

Details of the Shraddha Walker murder case shocked the entire nation. The victim was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend and live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawalla. Investigations revealed that Poonawalla strangled her to death on May 18 under marriage pressure, chopped her dead body into 35 different pieces, and dumped it in Delhi's Mehrauli forest after freezing it in a fridge.