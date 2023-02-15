Delhi

CCTV captures last footage of Nikki Yadav before her murder

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 15, 2023, 07:46 pm 2 min read

A CCTV footage has surfaced in which the Delhi murder victim, Nikki Yadav, is allegedly seen hours before being killed by her live-in partner-Sahil Gahlot

While the Delhi Police are still investigating the heinous murder of Delhi woman, Nikki Yadav, by her live-in partner, Sahil Gahlot, CCTV footage of her entering her rented home in south-west Delhi has emerged. According to reports, the footage was taken just hours before her murder. However, the video is yet to be confirmed by the police.

February 9 CCTV footage shows Yadav hours before murder

The CCTV footage, allegedly from February 9, shows Yadav entering her rented home in south-west Delhi alone. Hours later, she was allegedly strangled with a charging cable by her lover, Gahlot, a pharma graduate and dhaba (eatery) owner. The couple allegedly had a falling out over Gahlot's marriage to another woman.

Watch: CCTV footage of victim Nikki Yadav shared on Twitter

Cctv footage of #NikkiYadav hours before her murder by her beau #SahilGehlot Nikki was strangled with the cable of the mobile charger at ISBT. #Jhajjar pic.twitter.com/skc8V36Fbq — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) February 15, 2023

What do we know about the horrific incident?

Accused Gahlot had allegedly murdered his live-in partner Yadav and stuffed her body in a fridge at his dhaba in West Delhi's Najafgarh. He then reportedly married another woman just hours after the murder. Gahlot reportedly told police that his family was pressuring him to marry another woman and that in December, his engagement and marriage were set for February 9 and 10, respectively.

Couple fought over Sahil Gahlot's wedding plans

Gahlot (24) reportedly met Yadav (25) in 2018 at a coaching center in Uttam Nagar. Soon they got into a relationship and moved in together. His family had planned his wedding in December, but he didn't tell Yadav. When Yadav learned about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused, the police said.

Yet to ascertain sequence of events: Police

Gahlot was arrested on Tuesday from Delhi's Kar village. He told the police that he killed Yadav on the intervening night of February 9 to 10. He hails from Mitraon village in Najafgarh, while Yadav hailed from Jhajjar in Haryana. The police said they are yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events. Meanwhile, another suspect, Rohit, was detained in connection with the case.