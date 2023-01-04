Delhi

4 injured, Delhi cop booked after car hits 6 vehicles

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 04, 2023, 01:22 pm 3 min read

Delhi cop's speeding car rammed into six vehicles in Dwarka, leaving four people injured on Tuesday night

A private vehicle belonging to an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police crashed into cars and left several injured in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area on Tuesday night. According to ANI reports, the car rammed into six vehicles, including a PCR van. As per eyewitnesses, the driver was in an intoxicated state with others in passenger seats.

ASI, others injured in crash: Police

According to reports, three medico-legal cases have been registered so far related to the incident from the hospitals. Meanwhile, reports also suggested that none of the injuries sustained by the people involved in the crash were severe in nature. The Delhi Police confirmed that four people, including the ASI, suffered injuries in the accident.

Blood samples of driver taken for testing

The vehicle involved in the accident, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, was a private vehicle of a Delhi Police ASI posted in the outer district. Furthermore, a case has been filed against the officer, and further legal action is being taken against him. Blood samples from the ASI were also taken to test for alcohol content.

ASI was traveling in private car when accident happened: Police

"Case registered against an ASI of Delhi Police, posted in Outer dist for ramming six vehicles, including a PCR van, at a red light in Dwarka Mor area last night. He was traveling in his private car when the accident took place," the city police said. "Four people, including ASI, sustained injuries," it further added.

Visuals from the crash site

Case registered against an ASI of Delhi Police, posted in Outer dist for ramming 6 vehicles, including a PCR van, at a red light in Dwarka Mor area last night. He was travelling in his private car when the accident took place. 4 people incl ASI sustained injuries: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/2jFTW0c90Q — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The incident happens days after Anjali Singh's accident

The latest incident took place days after the death of Anjali Singh, whose body was dragged under a car for almost 13 kilometers after the car hit her scooter, triggering a nationwide outrage on Sunday. The incident invited sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The woman's mother alleged that police didn't show the family her body.

Car hits students in Greater Noida on New Year's Eve

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday confirmed that a vehicle hit three engineering students in Greater Noida on New Year's eve, leaving a girl student severely injured. Per reports, a car hit the students close to the Alpha 2 bus stand. The girl reportedly sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the two other students have been discharged, police confirmed.

Girl student undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital: Police

"On December 31, 2022, at 9 pm, three students were heading towards Delta from the Alpha 2 bus stand. The passersby immediately rushed the injured to the Hospital. Two students, with normal injuries, have been discharged, while a girl student was gravely injured, her treatment is going on at Kailash Hospital," Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police Dinesh Kumar told ANI.