Bones found in jungle match with DNA of Shraddha's father

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 15, 2022, 01:40 pm 3 min read

It was imperative for the Delhi Police to find evidence as the narco and polygraph analyses are inadmissible in court

The DNA test of the bones recovered by the police from the forested areas in Delhi's Mehrauli has reportedly established that they belonged to Shraddha Walkar. The DNA extracted from the bones matched that of Walkar's father, which is a significant development in the horrifying murder case that shocked the country. The Central Forensics Science Laboratory submitted the report on Wednesday evening.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested accused Aftab Poonawala for killing Walkar, his live-in partner, in May.

To cover up the murder, he sawed her body into 35 pieces and disposed of it in nearby forested areas over a period of 18-20 days after storing it in a newly-bought fridge.

Poonawalla confessed to the crime but the police didn't have any concrete evidence.

Police had no basis to prove murder except circumstantial evidence

Until now, the police were struggling to ascertain if the bone fragments and blood samples collected from the crevices between tiles belonged to Walkar. The officials recovered 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw, which were sent for testing about a month ago. Had the DNA analysis failed to establish the evidence, the police would have had to rely only on circumstantial evidence.

Police were suspicious of Poonawalla as he easily divulged details

Although inadmissible in court, the police conducted Poonawalla's polygraph and narco tests to sift through his conflicting statements. The police initially grew suspicious of Poonawalla as he was very cooperative and easily gave away all information. The only confession that could be sustained in court is a statement recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Police claimed to have recovered weapons

Last week, the Delhi Police recovered five knives that it claimed Poonawalla used to dismember Walkar's body. However, a saw used by Poonawalla is still missing. After finding bloodstains in the flat's kitchen and stating that the benzidine test didn't give out any other evidence relating to blood, the police later claimed to find blood samples in the gaps between tiles.

Here's what happened on day of murder

On May 18, the couple allegedly got into a fight at their rented flat in Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahari as Walkar wanted to fetch household items from their hometown Vasai, Maharashtra. Walkar started shouting, and in an attempt to restrain her, Poonawalla ended up strangling her to death. Poonawalla earlier told cops he was under the influence of drugs on the night of the murder.