Shraddha Walkar murder: Police recover more bones at Mehrauli forest

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 19, 2022, 04:39 pm 3 min read

Delhi Police had earlier found nearly 10-13 bones from the Mehrauli forest area

In a significant development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police retrieved three more bones from the Mehrauli forest area, where accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala dumped her body after cutting it into 35 pieces, according to India Today. Previously, nearly 13 bone fragments were found at the site and sent for forensic testing to be identified.

Context Why does this story matter?

Walkar's gruesome murder shook the country as her live-in partner Poonawalla confessed to strangling her, chopping her body into 35 pieces, and disposing of it across Delhi.

The couple had met years ago while working at a Mumbai call center.

After a few years of their relationship, they moved to Delhi as the deceased's parents disapproved of it.

Details Femur bone found during wee hour forest search

According to India Today, the Delhi Police team visited the Mehrauli forest thrice on November 16 and found some small bone fragments during the initial search in the wee hours. After searching the forest area again near the 100-foot road, the police found a big bone that appeared to be like a femur (thigh bone)—the longest bone of the body.

Information Recovered bones have cut marks, says police

During the third round, the police team found bones like radius-ulna (bone between the wrist and elbow), patella (knee cap), and a femur in the forest area near Chhatarpur Enclave and Metro Pillar. Police said the recovered bones have cut marks. They said they were cut with a big sharp weapon. However, police said the picture will be clear only after the forensic report.

Official First recovery of bones from the forest

On November 16, police said that they had found nearly 13 bones—including a pelvic bone—from the Mehrauli forest area. The found bones were taken to a forensic lab to determine if they belonged to Walkar or an animal. Later, the police collected DNA samples from the victim's father, Vikas Walkar, in order to match the dumped body parts and blood sample.

Twitter Post Police take testimonies from victim's friends

Shraddha murder case | Delhi Police team that is in Palghar for further investigation of the case, has recorded the statements of Rahul Roy and Godwin - two of Shraddha's friends. Delhi Police team is trying to trace Aftab's family but their whereabouts is yet to be found. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Order Delhi court allows narco test on Poonawalla

Poonawalla is currently in police custody, and they are gathering crucial evidence, including identifying body parts, the crime weapon, their clothes from the day of the murder, and Walkar's phone. Meanwhile, the Delhi court has granted permission to police to conduct narco-analysis, a chemical-based lie-detection test that could lead to material evidence and corroborate his alleged confession.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of accused Poonawalla in jail

Aftab Amin Poonawala seen sleeping inside Delhi Police lockup in Mehrauli



Aftab Amin looks to have no remorse and no guilt, six months after he killed his live-in partner Shraddha dismembered her into 35 parts.



Mind you, only 18 parts have been recovered.Such was the planning pic.twitter.com/iIoMPFFx73 — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) November 15, 2022