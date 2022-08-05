Politics

Witnessing democracy's death: Gandhi as Congress marches to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 05, 2022, 10:48 am 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi accused BJP-led central government of misusing all independent institutions for its political gain.

The Delhi Police imposed stringent restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in New Delhi ahead of the Congress's call for a nationwide protest over inflation and unemployment. The party has also planned to hold a gathering outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP for allegedly misusing independent institutions for political gains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The opposition parties, led by Congress, have repeatedly raised concerns over price rise, unemployment, and increase in the GST rate during the current monsoon session of Parliament.

The Congress members have protested both within and outside the Parliament over these issues.

Ever since the commencement of the monsoon session, the opposition has attempted to corner the central government and demanded a discussion over inflation.

Presser Every independent institution under BJP-RSS control: Gandhi

Speaking at a news conference before the Congress protest, Gandhi stated that the BJP and RSS now dominate every independent institution in India. "My job is to resist the idea of the RSS and I am going to do it. The more I do it, the more I will be attacked," he said.

Reaction Gandhi attacks BJP, says 'India under dictatorship'

Gandhi said this while criticizing PM Modi's BJP-led administration at the Centre, "Today there is no democracy in India. We are not allowed to speak, we are not allowed to protest, and we get suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha." "Our country is under dictatorship and the democracy has died," he added.

Quote We're not afraid: Gandhi on ED sealing Herald House

"We are not afraid," he said about the Enforcement Directorate case. "Whatever they [BJP] do won't make any difference. I will continue to do the work to protect our country, its democracy, and brotherhood," he asserted.

Details No permission to protest, Delhi Police writes to Congress MP

Ahead of the protest, the Delhi Police had informed the party that, except for Jantar Mantar, no protests would be permitted in Delhi as Section 144 is imposed. In a letter to party MP KC Venugopal, they stated that anyone who breaches it will face action. Congress MPs are scheduled to hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan," while prominent leaders will participate in "PM House gherao."

Security arrangement Strict security vigil, barricaded roads to foil protest

The party officials said they would proceed with their planned protest march even though they had not received approval from the Delhi Police. Party members have begun arriving at the Congress headquarters in Delhi at 24, Akbar Road. Additionally, the police have kept a close watch and blocked off the street in front of the party headquarters, where hundreds of workers are apparently gathered.

Twitter Post Look at the images of security bandobast

Delhi | Congress to hold a nationwide protest today over unemployment inflation.



Visuals from Akbar Road where barricades put up Police present as workers start arriving near the party office.



Sec 144 CrPC imposed in entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/oQfFmgnuPk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Twitter Post Here are more images

Delhi | Police officials brief security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of Congress' nationwide protest over unemployment inflation



Congress announced that the party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament senior leaders will participate in "PM House gherao" pic.twitter.com/fn0mebTM6y — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

ED Protest coincides with ED raids and questioning of Gandhis

Due to anticipated congestion on important roads, the police have prepared specific measures and will recommend diversions of traffic. Meanwhile, the protest coincides with the Enforcement Directorate searching the premises of Herald House and barricading Sonia Gandhi's and Rahul Gandhi's homes. They have been facing money laundering charges and are being questioned in connection with the National Herald case.