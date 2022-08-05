Witnessing democracy's death: Gandhi as Congress marches to Rashtrapati Bhavan
The Delhi Police imposed stringent restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in New Delhi ahead of the Congress's call for a nationwide protest over inflation and unemployment. The party has also planned to hold a gathering outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP for allegedly misusing independent institutions for political gains.
- The opposition parties, led by Congress, have repeatedly raised concerns over price rise, unemployment, and increase in the GST rate during the current monsoon session of Parliament.
- The Congress members have protested both within and outside the Parliament over these issues.
- Ever since the commencement of the monsoon session, the opposition has attempted to corner the central government and demanded a discussion over inflation.
Speaking at a news conference before the Congress protest, Gandhi stated that the BJP and RSS now dominate every independent institution in India. "My job is to resist the idea of the RSS and I am going to do it. The more I do it, the more I will be attacked," he said.
Gandhi said this while criticizing PM Modi's BJP-led administration at the Centre, "Today there is no democracy in India. We are not allowed to speak, we are not allowed to protest, and we get suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha." "Our country is under dictatorship and the democracy has died," he added.
"We are not afraid," he said about the Enforcement Directorate case. "Whatever they [BJP] do won't make any difference. I will continue to do the work to protect our country, its democracy, and brotherhood," he asserted.
Ahead of the protest, the Delhi Police had informed the party that, except for Jantar Mantar, no protests would be permitted in Delhi as Section 144 is imposed. In a letter to party MP KC Venugopal, they stated that anyone who breaches it will face action. Congress MPs are scheduled to hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan," while prominent leaders will participate in "PM House gherao."
The party officials said they would proceed with their planned protest march even though they had not received approval from the Delhi Police. Party members have begun arriving at the Congress headquarters in Delhi at 24, Akbar Road. Additionally, the police have kept a close watch and blocked off the street in front of the party headquarters, where hundreds of workers are apparently gathered.
Due to anticipated congestion on important roads, the police have prepared specific measures and will recommend diversions of traffic. Meanwhile, the protest coincides with the Enforcement Directorate searching the premises of Herald House and barricading Sonia Gandhi's and Rahul Gandhi's homes. They have been facing money laundering charges and are being questioned in connection with the National Herald case.