Politics

Enforcement Directorate seals National Herald office just day after raids

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 03, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

The ED has instructed that gates will not be opened without "prior permission from the agency," ANI reported.

A day after raiding multiple locations linked to the National Herald newspaper on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed a portion of the newspaper's office. The ED has instructed that gates will not be opened without "prior permission from the agency," ANI reported. The development comes only days after ED questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Context Why does this story matter?

The high-profile National Herald case came to light in 2013 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court.

He accused top Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of AJL by Young Indian (YI).

To note, the National Herald was a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru along with other freedom fighters in 1938.

Details 'Only YI office inside building sealed'

Part of the headquarters of the National Herald newspaper, Herald House, located at the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi has been temporarily shut by the ED. However, as per NDTV, the Young Indian (YI) company office located inside the building is the only area to have been sealed. "The principal office of YI was not present when ED was conducting searches," media reported.

Twitter Post 'Mysterious blockade' outside Congress headquarters

Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious… pic.twitter.com/UrZCNigNHy — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 3, 2022