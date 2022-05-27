Politics

CBI took classified papers during raids: Karti to LS Speaker

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 27, 2022, 02:18 pm 3 min read

Karti Chidambaram accused CBI of indulging in targeted intimidation.

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday wrote to the Speaker of the House, Om Birla saying the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized some of the confidential documents belonging to a parliamentary panel of which he is a member. CBI recently conducted country-wide searches at several locations associated with Karti and his father P Chidambaran in connection with an alleged corruption investigation

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBI reportedly discovered documents related to this new bribery case while probing the INX Media FIPB clearance case against Karti.

In May 2017, the CBI filed the INX Media corruption case, following which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case.

The CBI apprehended Karti in February 2018 in this case but he was released on bail a month later in March.

Letter What did Karti write in the letter?

Karti claimed in his letter to the Lok Sabha speaker that the CBI officials had taken extremely classified and sensitive documents belonging to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, of which he is a member. "Sir, these actions by the CBI, in so far as they relate to interference with my duties as a Parliamentarian," he stated.

Quote Targeted intimidation of MP is a violation of privilege: Karti

"Over the course of the past few years, my family and I have become targets of a relentless campaign by the present government and its investigating agencies who are trying to silence our voices of dissent by foisting one fake case after another," Karti said. "Such targeted intimidation of a member of the House amounts to a breach of privilege," he added.

CBI raids What exactly is the new case?

The investigating agency has reportedly filed a new case against Karti, accusing him of accepting a bribe of Rs. 50 lakh to facilitate the visas of 250 Chinese nationals for a Punjab power project between 2010 and 2014. On May 17, the CBI team reportedly interrogated the staff present at his Delhi residence during the raid and took some documents with them.

Details What do we know about the INX Media case?

Karti is being probed in numerous cases, including one involving irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board's (FIPB) approval for INX Media to receive Rs. 305 crore in foreign funds in 2007. His father, Chidambaram, was the Union Finance Minister at the time. Based on the CBI's FIR, the ED had also lodged a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.

Fact Chidambarams received bail in the Aircel-Maxis dispute in March

Earlier, in a major relief to P Chidambaram and Karti, a Delhi court granted regular bail to the father-son duo in the Aircel-Maxis case in March. It pertains to alleged irregularities in the approval of the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006. The CBI and ED had alleged that Chidambaram approved the settlement beyond his capacity as the finance minister, benefiting some people and receiving kickbacks.