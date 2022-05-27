Politics

Rajasthan: Minister asks Gehlot to relieve him from 'cruel post'

Rajasthan: Minister asks Gehlot to relieve him from 'cruel post'

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 27, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Ashok Chandna is the minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in Rajasthan

Ashok Chandna, a minister in the Rajasthan Cabinet, has written to Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot asking to free him from the "cruel" post and hand over the charge of all his departments to Kuldeep Ranka, the CM's Principal Secretary. Chandna is the minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in Rajasthan.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the Assembly elections in Rajasthan due next year, it seems there is no end in sight to the troubles of CM Gehlot.

While Gehlot is balancing power on a thin line amid tussles with rival Sachin Pilot, the issue of ministers versus bureaucrats spells more trouble.

Also, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in June, upset MLAs are certainly a matter of concern.

Twitter post Disgruntled Chandna vents out his anger

Venting out his anger at Ranka, a disgruntled Chandna wrote on Twitter in Hindi, "Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you. Free me from this cruel ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway, he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you." Chandna is an MLA from Bundi.

Twitter Post Check out Chandna's tweet

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी मेरा आपसे व्यक्तिगत अनुरोध है की मुझे इस ज़लालत भरे मंत्री पद से मुक्त कर मेरे सभी विभागों का चार्ज श्री कुलदीप रांका जी को दे दिया जाए, क्योंकि वैसे भी वो ही सभी विभागों के मंत्री है।

धन्यवाद — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) May 26, 2022

Not the first time Dungarpur MLA had also resigned after row with administration

This is not the first time that a minister in Gehlot's Cabinet is at loggerheads with the state bureaucracy. Last week, Indian National Congress (INC) leader Ganesh Goghra resigned while alleging that despite being an MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, the local administration was suppressing his voice. The Dungarpur MLA had a row with the babus over a land deed agreement.

'Ship is sinking' BJP targets Gehlot govt

After Chandna's tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders jumped to criticize the Rajasthan government. "The ship is sinking. The trends for 2023 begin to arrive," BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted. Poonia also told news agency PTI that this incident is proof of the weakness of the party high command. "It also shows the influence of bureaucracy on the government," he said.

Quote He is under a lot of work pressure: Gehlot

CM Gehlot, on the other hand, tried to suppress the issue, and said, "He [Chandna] is under a lot of work pressure. He might have come under tension and made a statement, we should not take it seriously. I am yet to speak to him."