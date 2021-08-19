High time legacy waste sites cleared, garbage disposed scientifically: NGT

NGT said that legacy waste by itself continues to be a serious problem at most of the places

Legacy waste continues to be a serious problem and it is high time such sites are cleared and solid waste collected is disposed of scientifically, the National Green Tribunal has said. Legacy waste by itself continues to be a serious problem at most of the places with the potential to cause air, water, and land pollution, affecting public health, it said.

Observation

Necessary to ascertain latest status of compliance in Rajasthan: NGT

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made the observation while dealing with a plea alleging illegal dumping of solid waste in Adampur village, Tehsil Wadim in Rajasthan's Dholpur district which was affecting the Ramsagar pond and the soil of the area. The tribunal said it is necessary to ascertain the latest status of compliance in Rajasthan.

Status

Status of compliance needs to be compiled at state level

If steps taken with regard to legacy waste at Bari in Dholpur are considered a success, the state may consider replicating the model at other places, it added. The status of compliance needs to be compiled at the state level by a joint Committee of Secretary, Urban Development Department Rajasthan, Central Pollution Control Board in coordination with local bodies, the NGT said.

Order

Joint Committee may hold first meeting within 15 days: Order

"The joint Committee may hold its first meeting within 15 days," the tribunal said in its August 17 order. "The first meeting will be held to take stock of the ground situation and to prepare a plan for compiling the data and further action consistent with the directions of this Tribunal on the subject, in continuation of steps already taken," it added.

Compilation

Data to be compiled may cover all cities, towns: NGT

Data to be compiled may cover all cities and towns district-wise, the NGT said. In addition, the data compiled may also include information about waste generation per day, quantity of waste processed, quantity of legacy waste lying on sites, total waste bio-mined, area reclaimed, and action plans for accomplishing the tasks in a time-bound manner, it added.

Challenge

Legacy waste by itself continues to be serious problem: Panel

The green panel said it is well known that the challenge of solid waste management is of universal nature and the NGT has dealt with the issue of non-compliance of statutory rules on the subject by various orders applicable throughout the country. "Legacy waste by itself continues to be a serious problem at most of the places," it said.