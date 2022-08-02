Politics

BJP meeting regarding vice-presidential polls on August 5: Pralhad Joshi

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 02, 2022, 08:11 pm 3 min read

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that a BJP meeting will be held on August 5 regarding the vice-presidential polls.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the impending vice-presidential elections. After a BJP parliamentary party meeting, Joshi said, "We will meet again on August 5 regarding vice-presidential elections." The Tuesday meeting was held in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda in the Parliament Library Building.

Context Why does this story matter?

The election to select India's next vice-president (VP) will take place on Saturday (August 6), between 10 am and 5 pm, as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) June 29 announcement.

The ECI said that the votes would be counted on the same day.

The term of office of the current Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, ends on August 10.

Fact BJP parliamentary party meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur, and Joshi were reportedly among those seen attending the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by Defence Minister Singh. As for the vice-presidential elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had named Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate, while the opposition parties had chosen Margaret Alva as their joint candidate.

Details Details regarding the vice-presidential elections

The vice-president of India, the country's second-highest constitutional post after the president, is elected by an electoral college comprised of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members. The electoral college for the VP includes both elected and nominated members of Parliament, whereas only elected members can vote for the president. Furthermore, members of State Assemblies aren't eligible to vote in the electoral college for VP.

Information VP can work as president under unavoidable circumstances

The vice-president of India presides over the lower house of Parliament, i.e., the Rajya Sabha. In the absence of India's president owing to various reasons, intentional or unintentional, the VP becomes acting president until the president resumes office or a new president is nominated.

Independence Day 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programs from August 9-15: Joshi

Separately, interacting with the media on Tuesday, Joshi further stated that BJP chief Nadda discussed the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign and the programs that will be held from August 9-15, including the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative. Various cultural programs will be held, he said. He added that a "Tiranga" bike rally for MPs would be held soon from the Red Fort to Parliament.

Do you know? What is 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'?

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Government of India to commemorate and celebrate the country's 75 years of independence and the magnificent history of its people, culture, and accomplishments.