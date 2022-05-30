India

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Written by Ramya Patelkhana May 30, 2022, 07:47 pm 1 min read

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Monday, according to reports. The central investigative agency has arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with a case related to hawala transactions involving a Kolkata-based company, reported news agency ANI citing some ED officials. Here are more details.

Details ED attached Jain, family's assets worth Rs. 4.81cr: Report

Back in April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 4.81 crore belonging to Jain and his family, reports said. As per the financial probe agency's investigations in the case, during 2015-16, when the AAP leader was a public servant, firms allegedly owned and controlled by him illegally received Rs. 4.81 crore through the hawala network from shell companies. This is a developing story.