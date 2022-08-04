Politics

Assam becoming center of Jihadi activities: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 04, 2022, 07:52 pm 2 min read

Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma alleged that Bangladeshi nationals illegally entered the state in 2016-17 and operated several camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made a startling statement saying that the state is becoming the center of jihadi activities. He claimed that five modules belonging to a Bangladeshi terrorist organization were busted in the last five months. While addressing a press conference, Biswa said that it was worrying that Muslim youth are indoctrinated in private madrasas by non-local Imams.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infiltration from Bangladesh into Assam is a major concern for the BJP-led central government.

It stated that hundreds of Bangladeshis enter the state illegally.

This problem is also important in state politics.

Similarly, the language problem is important because Assamese-speaking indigenous are concerned about the demographic transition from Bengali-speaking individuals.

It has also become more communally political in recent years.

Statement What exactly did he say?

"Six Bangladeshi nationals belonging to Ansarul Islam had entered Assam to indoctrinate youths, and one of them was arrested when the first module was found at Barpeta in March this year," Sarma said while addressing a press conference. Sarman alleged that Bangladeshi nationals illegally entered the state in 2016-17 and operated several camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appeal Be watchful of activities in madrasas: Sarma appeals people

Sarma warned against alleged jihadi activities in madrassas (religious schools) and said the government had already abolished 800 such government-run institutes. However, he said there were many private madrassas in the state and called for a monitoring mechanism for them. Sarma also appealed to the people to inform the local police if any outsider becomes a teacher or imam in a madrasa.

Details 'Jihadi activities different from terrorist, extremist activities'

The CM said jihadi activities are different from terrorist and extremist activities. He said jihadi activities begin with luring youth for many years, followed by asking them to take an active part in promoting Islamic fundamentalism and finally taking part in subversive activities. Sarma expressed concern about the manner in which the non-local imams allegedly tricked the Muslim youth of Assam.