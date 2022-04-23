India

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

ED registers money laundering case against accused in Jahangirpuri violence (Representational image; Photo credit: Twitter/@salmanclicks).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday registered a money laundering case against Ansar Sheikh, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri communal violence case. An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against him has been filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Notably, an ECIR is the ED's equivalent of the police's first information report (FIR).

Context Why does this story matter?

On Hanuman Jayanti (April 16), clashes broke out between two communities in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Notably, the violence took place during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra after some people allegedly pelted stones at the procession.

At least 25 persons were arrested in connection with the case, while three minors were also apprehended.

Preliminary findings Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to ED

Notably, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana recently wrote to the Enforcement Directorate recommending an investigation against the accused by the agency. He cited preliminary findings by police officers in the case and the FIRs registered by them. Following this, the ED registered a based on the police complaints, officials said as reported by news agency PTI.

Money laundering ED registers case against Sheikh, alleged to be 'main conspirator'

Apart from Sheikh, the ED registered a money laundering case against several other suspects in the Jahangirpuri case, reported PTI. Sheikh is allegedly the "main conspirator" behind the violence. He and a few others had an argument with participants of the procession that triggered stone-pelting. Preliminary investigation showed Sheikh had some financial dealings and possessed several properties allegedly purchased with money earned through gambling.

Financial dealings ED to interrogate Sheikh, others

The ED is expected to interrogate all the accused and investigate their financial dealings and see if any funds were used to fuel communal tensions. Reportedly, there could be a possibility that Sheikh received some remittances from abroad. Notably, the agency has the power to make arrests and also attach the assets of the accused in the course of the money laundering probe.

Arrests made 5 accused in Jahangirpuri violence charged under NSA

While 25 people have been arrested in the case so far, five of the accused have been under the National Security Act (NSA). They include Sheikh, along with Salim, Imam Sheikh or Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahir, NDTV reported. Sonu was allegedly seen in a video firing shots during the clashes. The accused can be detained for up to a year even without any charge.