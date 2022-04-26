India

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case

Delhi Police's 762-page-long chargesheet named 12 women, four men, and five minors as accused.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against 21 persons in the Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case on Monday. The case relates a 20-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and paraded by a group of people in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar in January. The 762-page chargesheet named 12 women, four men, and five minors as accused. It also listed 48 persons as public and police witnesses.

About What exactly had happened in January?

The woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and paraded in Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened, and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26. The incident happened after a boy belonging to the family of the accused—who was reportedly infatuated with the woman—committed suicide. The woman and the boy were allegedly friends and the accused blamed her for his death.

Details 'Intention was to kill the victim': Police

In the chargesheet, the police slapped charges against the accused under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections, including criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder attempt, dacoity, and kidnapping. Twenty-six videos—12 from social media and 14 from accused persons' mobiles—were recovered, police said. They added the accused committed the crime to take revenge for the boy's death and their intention was allegedly to kill the woman.

Police Cyber team, FSL collected scientific evidence against accused

The police said the cyber team and Forensic Science Laboratory assisted during the investigation in collecting scientific evidence. "The photographs of the accused persons have been taken by FSL experts...to establish their identity. Assistance from cyber experts has...been taken for the source of viral videos," the chargesheet stated. Police added psychological assessment of the accused was conducted and their voice samples were being taken.

Information Kejriwal announces Rs. 10 lakh assistance for survivor

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that financial assistance worth Rs. 10 lakh would be provided to the survivor. He further said that the Delhi government would also appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.