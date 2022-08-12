Delhi

Delhi: 6 arrested with over 2,000 cartridges before Independence Day

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 12, 2022

Six people arrested have been made so far including an owner of a gun house from Dehradun.

Delhi Police have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of ammunition ahead of Independence Day, NDTV reported on Friday. It said a total of 2,251 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The accused were arrested in the Anand Vihar area of the national capital with two bags of cartridges, officials said.

Statement What do the officials say?

Vikramjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range said the consignment was destined for Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He also stated that the authorities had not ruled out a terror connection in the case. "Of the six people arrested so far, one is from Dehradun. He is the owner of a gun house," Singh said adding that it might be part of a criminal network.

Security Security beefed up in the national capital

As India prepares for its Independence Day festivities on August 15, security has already been increased around the national capital. According to reports, the Delhi Police have increased monitoring and vehicle inspections on all roads leading to the main parade venue. They stated that tight security precautions had been established at all key locations in Delhi, including Metro stations, railway stations, airports, and marketplaces.

Deployment Over 10,000 police personnel deployed across the Red Fort

Police said hotels, parking lots, and restaurants are being checked ahead of independence day while verification of tenants and servants is being carried out. Officials said over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. "We have made foolproof security arrangements for the day," Special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak told PTI.

Intelligence input IB had warned of terror strike in Delhi

On August 4, the national capital has already been placed on high alert following reports of a probable terror attack around Independence Day. According to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been planning an attack on August 15 during Independence Day celebrations. It had also asked the Delhi Police to impose severe entrance restrictions at the Red Fort.

Instructions BSF too asked to stay vigilant

According to the intelligence report, the BSF should be vigilant since terrorist organizations may deploy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and paragliders. It had also ordered rigorous monitoring of the areas in Delhi where Rohingya and Afghan nationals live. In addition, the IB had urged the police to stay vigilant in the face of the Tiffin bomb, sticky bomb, and VVIED threats.