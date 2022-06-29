Delhi

Delhi experiencing unbearable heat; monsoon likely after June 29: IMD

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 29, 2022, 02:52 pm 2 min read

The wet-bulb temperature in the National Capital rose to 33.7 degrees, the highest so far this year.

The heat index (HI) or the 'real feel' of temperature in Delhi has reached 53°C on Tuesday as high humidity levels combined with maximum temperature of 40-44°C worsened the weather conditions in the national capital. The wet-bulb temperature also clocked to 33.7°C, which is the highest recorded so far this year, after hitting 32.11°C on Monday.

Definition What is heat index and wet-bulb temperature?

The heat index (HI) is a function of maximum temperature and humidity, but calculated in the shade. The wet-bulb temperature takes into account maximum temperature, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation, and is calculated in the sun (under direct sunlight).

Details Excess wet-bulb temperature can lead to heatstrokes

Wet-bulb temperature of over 32°C makes it difficult for even fit and acclimatized people to work outdoors. At a wet-bulb temperature of 35 degrees, humans can no longer regulate body temperatures, leading to heatstrokes and potential collapse. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said moisture-laden easterly winds are keeping humidity levels in Delhi as high as 45-74% and relief is expected from June 30 onwards.

IMD IMD issues yellow alert on Wednesday, orange for Thursday

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Wednesday, predicting light rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds. However, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 42°C and the humidity levels will also remain high. For Thursday, IMD has issued an orange alert, stating Delhi could see light to moderate showers with gusty winds, which will bring down the maximum temperature to around 35°C.

Delhi Maximum temperature across Delhi on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 41.5°C, four degrees above normal for this time of the year. Najafgarh was Delhi's hottest location, with the temperature touching 44.2°C. Despite high humidity, no rainfall was witnessed in Delhi on Tuesday. Only the Ridge weather station recorded 'trace' rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm, IMD added.

Monsoon Monsoon to arrive after June 29 in Delhi: IMD

On Monday, the monsoon had advanced into most parts of Arabian Sea and most parts of Gujarat. Monsoon will advance into the remaining parts of Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmiri during next 24 hours, IMD said on Tuesday. It added that monsoon will arrive in Delhi and remaining parts of these states after June 29.