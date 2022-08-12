Delhi

Delhi's liquor sale policy: What to expect from September 1?

The Delhi government intends to bring some changes in the old excise policy.

Delhi government will return to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the capital city from September 1. The decision comes in wake of a massive controversy over its new liquor law. The excise policy under which the private vendors are currently selling liquor in the city comes to an end on August 31. Here we detail the changes in the trade.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Delhi excise policy has been a cause of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had also written to the CBI, urging an investigation into the liquor policy approved by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration last year.

During the controversy, the policy was suspended but given a one-month extension.

Details New policy had sought to end government's monopoly

The new policy had effectively broken the government's monopoly on the retail selling of liquor. And prior to the start of the new regulation on November 17, 2021, the majority of the liquor stores in Delhi were run by four government-controlled corporations. It had also introduced discounts, rebates, and one-plus-one offer on the sale of liquor.

Information AAP may propose changes in old policy

According to India Today, the AAP administration intends to bring some changes in the old excise policy so that there are new rules that would benefit customers while also keeping a check on the illicit booze trade in addition to previous requirements.

Official No private liquor vends to operate in Delhi

As per reports, the Delhi government's four corporations, DTTDC, DSIIDC, DCCWS, and DSSC, have been tasked with opening a total of 500 liquor vends beginning September 1. They said by the year-end, these corporations will open at least 700 liquor vends. There will be no private vends, and customers will be able to purchase alcohol solely at government corporation-run stores, reports added.

Product Over a thousand top quality brands will be available

Meanwhile, the AAP administration has directed that there be no sacrifice in customer experience with the restoration of the old excise regime. The four government corporations will run premium and budget vends that will serve clients from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Reports said the government-run vends will provide over 1,000 liquor brands, both desi and foreign.

Surveillance Monitoring mechanism at different levels

Delhi government has also put in place strict monitoring mechanics, as per India Today. Apart from the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB), a number of sub-divisional teams, led by a sub-divisional magistrate will work in this regard. They will ensure there is no sale of fake alcohol in any form, cross-border smuggling, stockpiling of alcohol, panic buying, and unlawful price discounts or increases on liquor.