India

Haryana BJP's IT cell head sacked amid calls for arrest

Haryana BJP's IT cell head sacked amid calls for arrest

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 08, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

Arun Yadav was the Haryana BJP's IT cell in-charge.

The Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit removed its information technology head, Arun Yadav, amid calls for his arrest reportedly over a 2017 tweet on Prophet Muhammad and Islam. #ArrestArunYadav was among the top Twitter trends on Friday. However, no complaint has been filed against him yet. Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar said Yadav was removed from the post but didn't specify any reason.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes in the wake of the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, in Delhi on June 27 over an alleged "objectionable tweet" he posted in 2018 that mentioned Lord Hanuman.

In fact, former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was only suspended and not arrested for her objectionable comments against the Prophet and his wife during a TV news debate.

No arrests BJP accused of showing leniency towards Sharma, Yadav

Yadav has been facing backlash from his critics, with his controversial tweets being shared thousands of times. Many accused the BJP of showing leniency towards him as he has only been suspended, without facing any action like Zubair. Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted, "The BJP has sacked yet another 'fringe element'. But instead of this eyewash, will these 'hate minions' be arrested?"

Twitter Post Check out Tipu Sultan Party chief's tweet

Hello @DGPHaryana @DelhiPolice



If Zubair can be arrested for his 2018 tweet, then why not Arun yadav ?#ArrestArunYadav pic.twitter.com/mVmxAutMic — Prof Shaikh Sadeque (@TSP_President) July 7, 2022

Details Case registered over Zubair's tweet against Lord Hanuman

ANI earlier quoted Delhi Police officials as saying the case against Zubair was registered based on a complaint by Twitter user Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin) over a 2018 tweet against Lord Hanuman. Zubair posted an image of a hotel signboard, writing, "BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel." The user urged cops to take action as Zubair's tweet was a "direct insult to Hindus."

Comments What exactly did Sharma say?

To recall, during a TV channel debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row in may, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindus by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.