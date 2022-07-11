Politics

Kali row: Modi invokes Goddess Kali; Mahua Moitra hits back

Kali row: Modi invokes Goddess Kali; Mahua Moitra hits back

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 11, 2022, 01:30 pm 3 min read

After PM Modi invoked Goddess Kali at an event on Sunday, BJP leader Amit Malviya attacked Mahua Moitra and Mamata Banerjee over the Kali row.

The political controversy surrounding Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's remarks about Goddess Kali continued to rage on as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC trade barbs. After PM Narendra Modi mentioned the goddess in his address at the centennial celebrations of Swami Atmasthananda on Sunday, Moitra reportedly took a jab at a tweet by Amit Malviya, the West Bengal BJP's co-in charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

At the India Today Conclave East 2022 last week, Moitra stated Kali was a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess in her opinion.

Her remarks pertain to a controversial poster of director Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali that showed an actor dressed as the goddess smoking a cigarette.

The poster didn't go down well with several netizens, who immediately expressed their displeasure online for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Statement Moitra's latest statement over the issue

"Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi-O-Didi got them the boot. Now Maa-O-Maa will get them a foot on their chest," Moitra tweeted on Sunday, referring to Malviya and the BJP. She also referred to Modi's unsuccessful "Didi-O-Didi" jab at CM Mamata Banerjee during the party's 2021 Assembly election campaign.

BJP What did Amit Malviya say?

Moitra's statement came in response to BJP IT cell chief Malviya's tweet. He posted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but the whole of India." "On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kali...instead of acting against her, (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kali (sic)."

PM's comments What did Prime Minister Modi say?

Virtually addressing the centennial celebrations of Ramakrishna Math's 15th president Swami Atmasthananda, Modi stated, "When faith is sacred, then shakti shows us the way...Maa Kali's unlimited blessings are always with India. With the spiritual energy, India is moving ahead with the spirit of world's welfare." "Whenever I had the opportunity, I visited Belur Math and Dakhineshwar Kali temple. It's natural to feel a connection."

Fact Moitra challenges BJP to prove her wrong with written affidavits

In light of the ongoing controversy, wherein the BJP has demanded Moitra's dismissal from the TMC, Modi's reference to Kali assumed significance. Despite facing multiple FIRs from across the country, Moitra has maintained she has the right to envision Goddess Kali as a "meat-loving and liquor-accepting goddess." Moitra challenged the BJP to prove her wrong with affidavits on offerings made to Kali at Shaktipeeths.

TMC TMC attacks PM for his statement

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sougata Roy has also criticized Modi's comments. "The prime minister doesn't know about Kali Puja. He may have come one or two times to Belur Math or Dakshineswar...how would he know about Kali puja... Mamata Banerjee has Kali thakur in her residence and she does Kali puja. We aren't going to take lessons of Kali puja from the BJP," Roy stated.

Opposition Opposition parties in West Bengal criticize PM for invoking religion

Modi was also criticized by CPI(M) MP Bikash Bhattacharya for bringing up religion. "The PM should talk about the Constitution. Instead, he is speaking on a particular religion and invoking God. Our Constitution tells us to safeguard all the religions, and the Prime Minister should echo the Constitution," he asserted. Similarly, Congress stated the prime minister should talk about people's welfare rather than religion.