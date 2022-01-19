Rajnath writes to Stalin, Mamata over R-Day tableaux exclusion row

Rajnath Singh welcomed Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Amid a row over the exclusion of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal's tableaux from the Republic Day parade, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has written to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu (MK Stalin) and West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee). Singh clarified that tableaux for the parade are chosen based on specified guidelines, and requested both CMs to attend the event in New Delhi.

Context Why does this story matter?

A political row erupted after the Narendra Modi government rejected the tableaux proposals from the two states.

The snub had led to allegations of bias since the two states are not ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, Stalin had called the snub an "insult" by the central government, while Banerjee said it belittles and undermines freedom fighters from the state.

Tableaux What were the tableaux for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu?

The tableau for West Bengal highlighted the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army to the independence movement. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's tableau featured VO Chidambaranar, who formed the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company in 1906 during the Indian Independence struggle. However, the central government cleared only 12 design proposals out of 29 entries sent by states and UTs.

Bengal What did Rajnath Singh write to Banerjee?

The defense minister's letter read that the BJP-government holds Netaji in high respect and celebrates his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas.' He also stated that starting this year, Republic Day celebrations will begin on his birthday, January 23, and end on January 30. "West Bengal's tableau has been selected for participation in R-Day during 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021," he added.

Tamil Nadu What was written to Stalin?

Singh clarified that tableaux are chosen in accordance with established rules. He claimed that although Tamil Nadu's design qualified the first three rounds of talks, it failed to proceed in the final selection. "During the last few years, tableau from the state of Tamil Nadu has been selected for participation in R-Day during 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021," he stressed.

Details How did the Opposition react?

The absence of a tableau honoring the state's freedom fighters would severely harm the people's sentiments, according to Stalin. Banerjee said that such a decision would cause "pain" to the people of her state, adding that it "amounts to belittling and undermining the freedom fighters". On Friday, the Kerala government had also protested the removal of its tableau depicting social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.