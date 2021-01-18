Farmers, protesting against three agrarian laws, refused to call off the Republic Day tractor march while assuring that it will be peaceful. The Supreme Court will hear the Centre's plea against the march today. Yogendra Yadav from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said the rally will be taken out on the Outer Ring Road of Delhi, covering areas like Janakpuri, Munirka, and Nehru Place.

Background Context: Farmers want three laws to be rolled back

Since November, farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi's borders demanding that three controversial laws are repealed. They believe the laws will leave them at mercy of big corporate players. The Centre, reiterating that it won't happen, held nine rounds of talks with them, but the discussions didn't end the impasse. Last week, SC stayed the implementation of laws.

Plea It'll embarrass India: Centre wants SC to stop the rally

As talks and tactics to sit at Delhi's gates didn't move the government from its stand, the farmers announced they would take out a tractor march on January 26. The Centre, through Delhi Police, urged the top court to halt the protest, arguing that it will cause embarrassment to the nation globally. It also cited law and order issues in the plea.

Statement Yadav claimed farmers will celebrate R-Day with a rally

Yadav, one of the most prominent faces linked to the agitation, said farmers will be celebrating Republic Day with much fervor. "The tractor parade will move in a circle on the Outer Ring Road, which goes around areas like Janakpuri, Munirka, Nehru Place, Tikri. We hope that Delhi and Haryana Police will not cause us any problems or restrictions," he told IE.

Quote He promised farmers won't disrupt the main parade

"No obstruction will be caused to the R-Day parade at Rajpath. These are symbols of national honor and we will not harm them. Every vehicle will bear the national flag and no flags of any political party will be allowed," Yadav added.

Plan They also plan to light an 'Amar Jyoti Jawan'

As per the plan, Haryana's farmers will bring ghee and sand from their respective villages. They will light an Amar Jawan Jyoti as a tribute to 121 farmers who died after the agitation began, said Yadav. Farmers will neither carry weapons nor indulge in inflammatory speeches and don't intend to occupy government buildings either. They will return to Delhi's border after completing the rally.

Details BKU's Rakesh Tikait claimed nothing can stop farmers

Rakesh Tikait from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) revealed farmers would seek a stay in the court, hinting that they are prepared with the next steps after the verdict. "We want to put out a message through media that the administration should cooperate. If they don't, there will be a problem. Because we will go to Delhi and that is a fact," he asserted.

Appeal 22 former servicemen requested farmers to not disrupt celebrations

Meanwhile, 22 former officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the BSF urged protesting farmers to not derail the sacred R-Day celebrations. "We are confident that our dear farmer brothers don't have any plan to disturb any formal function of R-Day," their statement read. The ex-servicemen reminded of the Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan slogan coined by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

What they said They underlined the importance of staying united

They reminded that while soldiers secure borders, farmers ensure food security. "The history is witness to it that the farmers have supported our armed forces to ensure the win of the country in every war," they added. Citing tension in Ladakh, triggered due to misadventures of China, and the coronavirus pandemic, the ex-servicemen said now was the time to stand united.

NIA's role Farmers angry at NIA summons to those supporting the protest