Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha no more

Guha died of post-COVID-19 complications at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday at 11:25 pm after a massive cardiac arrest

Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, the author of many notable works such as Madhukari (Honey Gatherer), is no more. He was 85. Guha died of post-COVID-19 complications at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday at 11:25 pm after a massive cardiac arrest, his family said. He had earlier suffered from COVID-19 in April and had been hospitalized for 33 days.

Quote

He was hospitalized earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness

"The writer, whose works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and forests of eastern India, was suffering from post-COVID-19 complications and had been hospitalized earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness and urinary infection," his family said.

Awards

He had won several acclaimed literary awards

Born in 1936, in Kolkata, Guha had spent his childhood in the Rangpur and Barisal districts of East Bengal. His childhood experiences and travels left a deep imprint on him, which was reflected in his works later on. His novels and short stories have been highly acclaimed by critics, winning him several awards including Ananda Purashkar in 1976, Shiroman Purashkar, and Sharat Purashkar.

Notable works

Here are some of his notable works

His important works besides Madhukari, include Koeler Kachhe (Near the Koel bird) and Sobinoy Nibedon (Humble Offering). An award-winning Bengali film Dictionary was made based on two of his works - Baba Howa (Being a Father) and Swami Howa (Being a Husband). He was also a popular children's writer creating the fictional character Rijuda, a hunter-turned-conservationist, and his side-kick Rudra.

Rupa Majumdar

He was a colossus, literary star: Rupa Majumdar

Rupa Majumdar, Editor of Nabakallol and Shuktara magazines and director of publishing house Dev Sahitya Kutir, whose magazine recently serialized Guha's childhood memories in story form said, "He was a colossus, a literary star people used to come just to watch him when he would visit our stall at any book fair." "His books, some of which we published, were all best-sellers," Majumdar added.

Quote

His works must be translated into other languages: Majumdar

Majumdar said it was the duty of the publishing world and his heirs to have his works translated into other languages including English so that the world at large realizes his genius, which is so well recognized in Bengali literature.

Further details

He was also a noted classical singer, proficient illustrator

A successful charted accountant, Guha was also a noted classical singer and a proficient illustrator. "Buddhadeb Guha is no more. He was blessed as to be one with the Divine on the night of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna's birthday) 2021. Do join his family and friends in celebrating his life," his elder daughter Maleni B Guha posted on social media.