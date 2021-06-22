Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo in Tamil Nadu's economic advisory council

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 12:06 am

The Tamil Nadu economic advisory council will advise Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said.

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to form an economic advisory council with Nobel laureate Esther Duflo and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan. The council will advise Chief Minister MK Stalin, state Governor Banwarilal Purohit said during his ceremonial address at the first session of the 16th state Legislative Assembly in Chennai on Monday. Here are more details.

Council

Who else will be on the economic council?

Purohit said the other members on the council include former Chief Economic Advisor to the central government Arvind Subramanian, development economist Jean Dreze, and former Union Finance Secretary S Narayan. "Based on the recommendation of the council, the government will revitalize the state's economy and ensure that benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society," Purohit reportedly said.

Information

White paper detailing TN's finances to be released in July

The Governor further said that the state government will work toward improving the financial condition and reduce the debt burden. A white paper detailing Tamil Nadu's finances will be released in July. The state government has a debt of Rs. 5 lakh crore.

Other remarks

Government to ensure speedy completion of metro rail phase two

The state government will maintain a cordial relationship with the Centre, Purohit said. The government formed a committee chaired by Justice AK Rajan to study NEET's impact on socially and educationally backward students. He announced the launch of 'Singara Chennai 2.0' program to provide world-class infrastructure and services in Greater Chennai Corporation. The government would ensure the speedy completion of metro rail's phase two.

Information

'69% reservation currently will be continued and protected'

The availability of medical infrastructure including oxygen beds has been substantially enhanced on a war-footing, Purohit said. "The 69% reservation currently available in Tamil Nadu will be continued and protected," he said, adding that the state's reservation policy has stood the test of time.

Quote

Panel to be formed for all major Hindu temples

Purohit said, "A state-level advisory committee for all major Hindu temples will be constituted to enhance the facilities for devotees, improve the maintenance of temples, and to advise on related issues." "The Tamil Nadu government will urge the Union government to make necessary laws and amendments to grant Indian citizenship to Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka," he added.