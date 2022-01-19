Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, joins BJP before UP polls

Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, joins BJP before UP polls

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Several prominent BJP leaders had recently switched over to the SP.

Aparna Yadav, the sister-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Aparna is the wife of Akhilesh's half-brother Prateek Yadav. The dramatic move comes just weeks ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Notably, several prominent BJP leaders had recently switched over to the SP.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aparna's switch to the BJP might be seen as a big setback for Akhilesh's party, with just weeks to go for the crucial elections.

For the BJP, the acquisition marks a huge gain especially after several of its leaders, including three state cabinet ministers, left the party to join the SP.

The development comes as a tit-for-tat move by the BJP.

Details What do we know about Aparna Yadav?

Aparna, a postgraduate in international relations and politics from the University of Manchester, got married to Prateek in 2011. She reportedly runs bAware, an organization that works for women-centric issues. In the past, she has made news for lauding several initiatives of the BJP government at the Centre. She had also donated Rs. 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Do you know? In 2017 UP elections, Aparna lost to BJP

In the 2017 state polls, she had contested as a Samajwadi candidate from Lucknow Cantt. but lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The party is likely to field her from another constituency this time, as per reports.

Elections When are elections due in UP?

Voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases for 403 Assembly seats, starting from February 10 to March 7. Election results will be declared on March 10. The BJP government in the state is looking to retain power, while the SP is eyeing a comeback. In 2017, the BJP had swept the polls, winning 325 of the 403 state assembly seats.