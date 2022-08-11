Delhi

Delhi makes mask mandatory, Rs. 500 fine imposed on violators

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 11, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

The penalties will not apply to those traveling in private four-wheelers.

Amid a sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday made wearing masks mandatory in public places. Those found in violation of the rule will be fined Rs. 500, as per the official order. The penalties under this provision, however, will not apply to those traveling in private four-wheelers.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the country reported a rise of nearly 252 coronavirus cases than the day before.

Among states/UTs, Delhi added the most cases to the tally.

Kerala is also witnessing a continuous surge in daily cases.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Official What does the official notification say?

According to a notification issued by the Additional District Magistrate office of South Delhi, wearing masks in all public places is now required, and anyone found without them would face a Rs. 500 fine. Following a dramatic surge in the COVID-19 positive rate during the previous two weeks, further limitations have been imposed in Delhi.

Information Where does the relaxation apply?

The order also noted that while a fine has been imposed for not wearing a mask, this law does not apply to those traveling in private four-wheeler vehicles. Therefore no charge will be levied if you are driving your own car.

Situation COVID-19 scenario in Delhi

The number of COVID-19 deaths has also shown an upward trend in the national capital with 32 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in August, according to official data. Delhi reported 2,146 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with positivity rates of 17.83%. Eight deaths were also reported. Government data showed that 520 COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi are admitted to hospitals.

Details Country-wide status of coronavirus

According to the Health Ministry, India recorded 16,299 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while active cases decreased to 1,25,076. The death toll rose to 5,26,879, with 53 fatalities. The daily positivity rate was 4.94%. According to experts, the increase in instances is attributable to the high mutation rate of coronavirus. Most patients, however, have minor illnesses and do not require hospitalization.