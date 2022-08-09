Delhi

Delhi: Minor gang-raped by two hawkers near Tilak Bridge; arrested

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 09, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two hawkers near Delhi's Tilak Bridge. The incident happened when she asked the accused to help her catch a train.

Two hawkers have been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl near New Delhi's Tilak Bridge, said the Delhi Police. The two accused reportedly took the girl to an isolated location and raped her under the guise of helping her board a train. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday near bushes along the railroad tracks near Tilak Bridge.

Statement What did the police say about the incident?

"A case has been registered under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)...both the accused have been arrested," Harendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), reportedly stated. The girl, belonging to Gujarat, reportedly arrived with her friend, Deepak, who abandoned her after a fight over missing their train. "She was looking for [Deepak]...when the accused met her," the police stated.

Details More details regarding the incident

The incident reportedly took place after the girl asked the hawkers to lend her their mobile to call home. also asked the accused to help her catch a train; they told her the train leaves from another station and led her to some bushes. "[They] accused took the girl along the track near Tilak Bridge, where both of them raped her," the police said.

Fact Accused brought back girl to New Delhi station after request

The accused, identified as Hardeep Nagar (21) of Faridabad and Rahul (20) of Agra, sold water bottles at the New Delhi Railway Station. The accused reportedly brought the girl back to the station's Ajmeri Gate side at her request in the early hours of Monday when Deepak also arrived at the location. "Hardeep and Rahul scolded Deepak for abandoning her," the police stated.

Quote Case has been filed, investigation underway: Police

"An argument [between the accused and Deepak] followed...the patrolling staff spotted this and enquired the matter and subsequently brought...them to the police station," the police stated. Both the minor and the accused were reportedly asked to undergo a medical examination and then a case was filed. A forensic team also reached the scene and collected samples; an investigation into the matter is currently underway.