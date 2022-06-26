Politics

Bypolls: BJP fights in SP stronghold, AAP struggles in Punjab

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 26, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Votes for the bypolls of three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats in five states and Delhi are being counted. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is one of the prominent contenders for the assembly by-election. While the BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi leads in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Simranjit Singh Mann, leader of an Akali Dal breakaway faction, leads in Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Tripura, Delhi and Jharkhand Fate of key leaders hangs in balance

The bypolls were also conducted in Tripura for three Assembly seats: Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma, and Town Bardowali. Chief Minister Manik Saha, who needs to get elected to keep his post, is the BJP's candidate in Town Bardowali. Durgesh Pathak of the Aam Aadmi Party leads in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. Votes are also being counted in Mandar, Jharkhand, and Atmakuru, Andhra Pradesh.

In UP's Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' presently holds a slight advantage over Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav. In Punjab, the AAP has filed Gurmail Singh, the party's Sangrur district in charge; the Congress has fielded Dalvir Singh Goldy, a former Dhuri MLA; and the BJP has fielded Kewal Dhillon, a former Barnala MLA who joined the party in June 4.

Information Akali Dal faces challenge from breakaway faction

Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case, was fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal. The Akali's Amritsar chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also in the contest.

Contest Triangular contest in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand bypoll was called when MLA Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified after being convicted in a corruption case. The Congress nominated his daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the ruling JMM-led coalition's common candidate, while the BJP chose former MLA Gangotri Kujur. Dev Kumar Dhan, an independent candidate supported by Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, also ran in the Jharkhand bypoll.

Details Crucial battle in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh

In Delhi, Rajesh Bhatia, a former councilor from Rajinder Nagar, is the BJP candidate while Prem Lata is the Congress nominee. Andhra Pradesh held a bypoll to fill a vacancy left by the death of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February. Vikram Reddy, the governing YSR Congress candidate, is his younger brother. G Bharat Kumar Yadav is the BJP's candidate.