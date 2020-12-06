The new Parliament building will be bigger than the existing complex, boasting bigger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers, a grand Constitution Hall, paperless offices, etc. The building will also be earthquake resistant, LS speaker Om Birla said Saturday, as he announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the building's foundation stone on December 10. Here's all we know about the new building.

Construction When will the new building be ready?

The new building is expected to be ready by 2022. Birla said hopefully Parliamentary sessions in the new building will commence as India completes 75 years of independence in 2022. 2,000 people are directly involved in the construction of the building and 9,000 people are indirectly involved. It is being built indigenously, Birla said, calling it a "prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)."

Cost How much does it cost?

Tata Projects Limited had been awarded the contract for the new building at a cost of Rs. 861.90 crore under the Central Vista redevelopment project in September this year. Birla said the new building is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 971 crore. The building's design has been prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited.

Size New building will be close to existing one

The new building will be built across 64,500 square meters of land near the existing Parliament building. Birla said, "There'll be a basement, ground, first and second floors in the new building and its height will be same as the old building so that both should are in symmetry," adding that the outlook of the new building will be similar to the existing one.

Seating New building will be able to seat over 1,000 MPs

It will have the capacity to seat as many as 1,224 Members of Parliament (MPs): 888 in the Lok Sabha chamber and 384 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of MPs. Currently, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have a sanctioned strength of 543 and 245 respectively.

Other features All MPs to have separate, paperless offices

The new building will have separate offices for all MPs. These will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces, moving a step closer to creating "paperless offices." The building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, along with a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.

Old building What would happen to the existing building?