5 arrested in Mysuru gang-rape case, top cop says

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 04:10 pm

After a young woman's gang-rape in Mysuru, five people have been arrested by the police.

The Karnataka Police has arrested five people in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 23-year-old student in Mysuru, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood said today. One of the accused, however, is still on the run and the police is working to catch him. A female MBA student was allegedly gang-raped earlier this week in Mysuru, triggering outrage.

Details

All 5 are from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district

All the five arrested accused are laborers from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, Sood said. They include a driver, carpenter, and a painter. He added that one of those held seemed to be a juvenile. "...A 17-year-old. We are not sure...we are verifying." "It is a sensitive case. We have technical and scientific evidence," the top police officer stated, as per reports.

Incident

Incident took place on Tuesday evening

On the evening of Tuesday (August 24), the victim had gone to Chamundi Hills along with a male friend. There, a group of men, allegedly in an inebriated state, accosted them and demanded money. When the two objected, they beat up the woman's friend and then took her to a desolate area before raping her. They also allegedly filmed the sexual assault.

Details

Police unable to record victim's statement so far

Police has been unable to record the victim's statement as she is still in shock. "We are yet to collect a statement from the victim, as she is yet to come out of the trauma. Also, we got some details from her male friend," Sood reportedly said. Meanwhile, the victim on Friday left Mysuru for Maharashtra, her home state, an official said.

Quote

'Parents took her home against doctors' advice'

"Defying doctors' suggestions, her parents chose to take her to their home state, and left on Friday afternoon. She was not in good condition to travel, but they chose to take her (sic)," the official said, according to The Indian Express.

Earlier, state Home Minister's comments had sparked anger

A case has been registered under Sections 376D (gang-rape) and 397 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had made shocking comments about the incident. He had said that the woman and her friend should not have gone to a deserted place, adding the opposition Congress was trying to "rape" him by targeting him over the issue.