Delhi

ITBP DG Sanjay Arora is new Delhi Police commissioner

ITBP DG Sanjay Arora is new Delhi Police commissioner

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 31, 2022, 02:11 pm 1 min read

Sanjay Arora will be taking charge on Monday.

An IPS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre, Sanjay Arora, is all set to become the next commissioner of the Delhi Police. Arora currently serves as the Director General of Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) and will be leaving the post to join Delhi Police. He will be succeeding the current chief Rakesh Asthana and will take charge on Monday.

Details Who is Sanjay Arora?

Arora is a 1988-batch IPS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre and has been deputed to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre for the appointment. An order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that Arora had a "pivotal role" in forming a special security group for then TN Chief Minister "during the heydays of LTTE activity." He was appointed as the ITBP chief last year.