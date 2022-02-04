Lifestyle

5 places to visit in Yercaud

Written by Sneha Das Feb 04, 2022, 02:26 pm 3 min read

Yercaud is a popular tourist destination blessed with pleasant weather throughout the year.

Located in Tamil Nadu, Yercaud is a beautiful hill station known for its blissful waterfalls, blue hills, serene lakes, and lush gardens. Whether you are on a vacation with your friends or planning a romantic getaway with your partner, the magical charm of Yercaud will not disappoint you. Here are the five best places to visit in Yercaud for a memorable trip.

Information How to reach Yercaud?

Yercaud's primary international airport is the Tiruchirapalli International Airport which is 168 kilometers from Yercaud. If you are traveling by train, reach the Salem Railway Station, which is 22 kilometers from Yercaud. You can also avail a bus which is available from most neighboring cities.

#1 Emerald Lake

When you are in Yercaud, you must visit the dreamy Emerald Lake to experience nature at its best. This natural lake is surrounded by lush green gardens and beautiful hills that make it the ideal place to sit and relax. When here, you can enjoy boating. You can opt for oar-drawn boats or motorboats. Self-pedaling boats are also available at the lake.

#2 Kiliyur Falls

The gorgeous Kiliyur Falls is a popular tourist attraction in Yercaud that must be on your bucket list. This 300 feet waterfall is a part of the Servaroyan hill range on the Eastern Ghats and you have to walk through the rustic and rugged 250 steps to reach here. Visit this place during the monsoon when the water level at the waterfall base rises.

#3 Bear's Cave

If you are an adventure freak, then the Bear's Cave must be on your list. According to local people, the cave served as a shelter for bears, and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan used the cave as a secret hideout and an escape route. The cave is quite deep and goes seven feet below the ground. However, it is open to tourists for exploration.

#4 Pagoda Point

If you are looking for some peace and tranquility away from the bustling life of Yercaud, then Pagoda Point is the place for you. You can witness the scenic town of Salem from this point. The pagoda gets its shape from the mysterious pile of stones arranged one above the other. There is also a temple here dedicated to Lord Rama.

#5 Lady's Seat

Lady's Seat is a beautiful viewpoint that offers a stunning sight of the winding ghat roads, the Cauvery River, Mettur Dam, and the scenic town of Salem. There is also a viewing tower here with a telescope. It's believed that an English lady from the colonial era used to spend her days here watching the sunset. The place is also great for photography.