Lifestyle 5 must-buy things when in Dubai

5 must-buy things when in Dubai

Sneha Das Twitter Dec 29, 2021, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Dubai will definitely bring out the shopaholic in you due to a variety of shopping options

Dubai is a beautiful city in the United Arab Emirates that is well-known for its cultural institutions, luxurious shopping complexes, mammoth aquariums, and glamorous architecture. There is a reason why it is known as the shopper's paradise. From high-profile fashion and jewelry to luxurious textiles and electronics, you can find everything in the desert city. Here are a few things to buy in Dubai.

#1 Camel Milk Chocolate

When you are in Dubai, you should definitely try the camel milk chocolates that are extremely popular in the emirate. They are rich in taste and make for a perfect gifting option. These chocolates are a specialty of Dubai and are produced only by one company. They come in five varieties - macadamia nuts, 70% cocoa, pure milk, spices, and dates.

#2 Arabic Attars

Source: Pixabay

Attar is basically perfume oils or essential oils that are usually derived from plant-based sources. These exotic oils are made by distilling flower petals and spices in water using gentle pressure and heat. These attars are alcohol-free and have an appealing and powerful fragrance. You can also ask the seller to mix different scents of your choice and make an attar exclusively for you.

#3 Gold jewelry

You just cannot miss buying some gold jewelry for yourself and your loved ones when you are in the city of gold. You can find gold almost everywhere in Dubai, from gold ATMs to gold-plated dishes and gilded structures. Also, the gold available here is cheaper as compared to other cities. You can find intricate and modern designs at the best price.

#4 Pashmina Shawls

If you are looking for some fashion pieces, you should buy the Pashmina shawls. The shawls are pretty expensive and are available in various pastel colors and vibrant hues. Pashmina shawls are usually made of Cashmere wool combined with 30% silk to create a soft texture. However, if you are short on budget, buy a faux pashmina which is an affordable option.

#5 Persian Rugs and Carpets

Source: PIXNIO

Persian rugs and carpets should be on your shopping list as these are extremely sophisticated and pretty to look at. They are available in different colors and sizes and look appealing due to their fine detailing and intricate designs. You can use them to decorate your wall or floor. Consider buying traditional hand-woven carpets or Arabic prayer rugs or carpets.