5 classic horror flicks that will make you scream

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

These classic horror films are sure to give you some serious nightmares

Do you love getting scared? If yes, then you are probably a fan of horror films. There aren't a lot of people who don't like watching horror films. While there is no dearth of new content, there are some classic horror flicks that never get old. So switch off the lights, grab something to eat, and enjoy a terrific night.

#1 Psycho

The 1960 psychological horror film Psycho by Alfred Hitchcock is an absolute classic. The film is based on Robert Bloch's 1959 novel. The story revolves around on-the-run fraudster Marion Crane who meets Norman Bates, the shy owner of the Bates motel who has a strange relationship with his mother. Following this, Marion's boyfriend and a private detective investigate her disappearance.

#2 The Shining

Released in 1980, The Shining is one of the greatest psychological horror films ever made in Hollywood. Based on the 1977 novel by Stephen King, the film incorporates a suffocating sense of fear and uneasiness. It tells the story of Jack and his family who shift to an isolated motel with a dark past. Soon, Jack suffers from psychic premonitions that affect his family.

#3 The Exorcist

The Exorcist is one of the scariest Hollywood movies ever made. Released in 1973, the film's trailer was banned for being too disturbing and scary and provoking outright terror. It revolves around Regan who gets possessed by a demon after playing with an Ouija board. What follows is a scary roller coaster ride as the Catholic priests attempt to save her through an exorcism.

#4 Rosemary's Baby

The 1968 psychological horror film Rosemary's Baby is based on the 1967 novel by Ira Levin. It is considered Roman Polanski's most celebrated film and incorporates an eerie and unthinkable sense of unknown danger. A young pregnant woman named Rosemary suspects that her strange neighbors are involved with Satanic cult practice. She isolates herself and the truth is revealed after the baby is born.

#5 Carrie (1976)

Released in 1976, the supernatural horror film Carrie promises you some serious goosebumps and is still a masterpiece. The film's plot revolves around a shy and sensitive sixteen-year-old teenager named Carrie who faces serious abuse and taunts from her classmates. Soon, Carrie discovers that she possesses supernatural telekinetic powers on her prom night. She uses her powers to take revenge for the humiliation.