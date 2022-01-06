5 insanely good kiwi recipes

Kiwis are tart and delicious and packed full of nutrients

Kiwis are rich in vitamin A, E, C, B6, B12, potassium, and iron and help boost blood circulation in the vessels. These exotic fruits are light, juicy, citrusy, and are a powerhouse of antioxidants and dietary fiber. Kiwis are also the national fruit of New Zealand. You can add them to your smoothies, salads, or desserts. Here are a few kiwi recipes.

#1 Kiwi Chia Pudding

This kiwi chia pudding recipe not only tastes yummy but is extremely healthy and nutritious as well to kick-start your day. Combine almond milk and chia seeds together. Add maple syrup and vanilla extract and mix everything well. Refrigerate the mixture for 4-5 hours. Then puree some kiwis and add it to the chia pudding. Garnish with coconut flakes and berries and serve chilled.

#2 Kiwi Muffins

These cute kiwi muffins are super delicious and aromatic as they pack in the tartness of fresh kiwis. These are moist and light and make for the perfect snack. Mix flour, sugar, baking soda, ground cinnamon, ground allspice, and salt together. Add milk, butter, egg, kiwis, and raisins and mix again. Place the mixture in muffin cups and bake for 15-18 minutes and enjoy.

#3 Kiwi Cucumber Salad

If you love eating your greens, then definitely add this scrumptious and refreshing kiwi cucumber salad recipe to your everyday diet. First, slice the cucumbers into thin slices and cut the kiwi fruits into different shapes. Mix both these ingredients and drizzle some lime vinaigrette on top. Throw in some feta cheese, fresh mint, and a few walnuts for added crunch and serve.

#4 Kiwi Pavlova

A meringue-based dessert, pavlova is a classic dessert from New Zealand. It is named after Anna Pavlova, a Russian ballerina. Whisk egg whites with salt. Add sugar and whip again. Spread it on butter paper and sprinkle some pistachios. Separate the meringue into squares and bake for three hours. Add some cream, drizzle passion fruit syrup, add kiwi slices and another layer of meringue.

#5 Melon and Kiwi Smoothie

This nutrition-packed melon and kiwi smoothie is perfect for breakfast and will energize you. This luscious smoothie is wholesome and easy to digest as well. Add sliced kiwis, some melon slices, papaya, grapes, and plum into a blender. Then add some yogurt or milk, honey, and oats and blend everything well until smooth. Pour in a tall glass and serve chilled.