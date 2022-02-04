Lifestyle

The fascinating history of Machu Picchu

Written by Sneha Das Feb 04, 2022, 01:50 pm 3 min read

Machu Picchu is considered to be the most stunning modern creation of the Inca Empire.

Set high in the mountains of the Andes at over 7,000 feet above sea level, Machu Picchu is a famous tourist site in Peru, South America. Once a royal estate to the Inca Empire, Machu Picchu was believed to be built in 1450 AD by Incan emperor Pachacuti. In 2007, the archeological site was listed as one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Discovery How was Machu Picchu discovered?

The mysterious land of Machu Picchu was discovered in 1911 by Hiram Bingham, a history lecturer at Yale University. Bingham came in search of the Lost City of the Incas. As he climbed on top of Peru's mountain ridge with the help of a local farmer, he found ancient ruins and citadel stone cut from escarpments which led to the discovery of Machu Picchu.

Construction How was Machu Picchu built?

The structures of Machu Picchu were built using granite and through a technique called "ldquo ashlar." It is believed that thousands of men pushed the heavy stones uphill. Some stones also weighed over 50 pounds. The stones were cut precisely to fit with each other without the use of any mortar. The site housed 150 buildings with houses, baths, temples, and sanctuaries.

Purpose Why was Machu Picchu built?

Many historians believe that Machu Picchu was built as a royal estate for the elite people of the Inca Empire and could inhabit 700-1,000 individuals. It was large enough to provide shelter to the serving staff who maintained the site. Machu Picchu also houses the iconic Temple of the Sun that was believed to be used for religious ceremonies, astronomical studies, and rituals.

Astronomy How Machu Picchu served as an astronomical observatory?

Astronomy had a strong influence over the ancient Inca civilization and the techniques they used to construct buildings. The Incas believed in a complex religion that was associated with astronomy. They identified seasonal changes through astronomy that helped them in agriculture. The Intihuatana stone found here served as an astrological clock. They also used The Temple of the Sun as a solar observatory.

Decline What led to the decline of Machu Picchu?

Marked as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, Machu Picchu was an architectural intelligence once before it fell into ruin. According to archeologists and historians, the Inca Empire collapsed after the Spanish conquistadors waged civil wars and brought in diseases like syphilis, measles, and smallpox when they traveled to Machu Picchu. The line of rulers of the Incan capital ended in 1572.