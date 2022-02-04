Lifestyle

Music therapy: Benefits, who is it for and getting started

Feb 04, 2022

Music therapy is usually practiced along with other methods of treatment. (Photo credit: Freepik)

Do you know music has the power to heal you? In fact, music is used as a therapy to help reduce stress, enhance mood and self-expression. The evidence-based treatment includes singing, writing songs, playing musical instruments, etc. The therapy can benefit everyone and you don't need a background in music for it. Let's learn more about music therapy.

Number 1 Physical benefits

Music therapy has proved to help people suffering from cardiac problems and chronic pain. It also helps improve respiration, lowers blood pressure, reduces heart rate, and helps relax muscles. Diabetes and headaches are other areas where people have benefited from music therapy. The therapy aims at driving focus away from pain as the patient is distracted by music.

Number 2 Mental benefits

Music therapy is used to treat Alzheimer's patients. It is extremely useful to treat stress-related problems, such as anxiety, restlessness, depression, and irritation. Engaging in a musical activity releases endorphins, and calms one down. Patients are known to become relaxed, happy, and joyful. However, the type of music matters as well. Classical music has been found to be more relaxing as compared to others.

Numbers 3, 4, 5 It helps in spiritual, cognitive and social well-being

Music has the power to amplify spiritual experiences. It helps people connect with themselves and others in powerful ways. It helps in creating an immense sense of control and also helps in lessening the effects of dementia. Music is known to bring people together--at parties, weddings, etc, and so helps one form social connections. People undergoing music therapy bond with each other during treatment.

Beginning Getting started with it

Music therapy is just like any other therapy and involves one attending a session with the practitioner. Your doctor can direct you to the concerned professional. Learn about the process from the therapist before getting started. One session can last anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour. Remember that music therapy works best in combination with medication and other primary treatments.

Categories Who can consult a music therapist?

People who have gone through traumatic experiences and suffer from stress, pain, and anxiety can consult music therapists. Individuals with Autism, Alzheimer's disease can also go in this direction. People suffering from heart disease, diabetes, or those recuperating from surgery can also opt for it. Army veterans and servicemen, who have experienced deaths and wars, also use it to calm themselves.