Lifestyle

Baby food recipes for babies under 12 months

Baby food recipes for babies under 12 months

Written by Varnika Sharma Edited by Anamica Singh Feb 04, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

Baby food should consist of all the essential nutrients a growing child needs.

Breastmilk is a baby's only source of nutrition for the first six months of their life. But after that, they need more nutrition for which they will now depend on solids. There are purees and porridge that babies can easily eat without burdening their still-developing digestive system. If you are looking for some options, here are some recipes you can try.

#1 Rice soup

Take two tablespoons of rice and wash it well. Cook the rice in a saucepan with two to three cups of water. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until it gets completely soft. Once the rice is completely cooked, let it cool down. Mash the cooked rice with a ladle and strain to get thin and watery rice soup.

#2 Oats apple porridge

Take oats in a saucepan, add some water and cook for five minutes or until it becomes slightly thick. Meanwhile, peel and grate an apple. You can also steam the apple to make a puree. Once the porridge is cooked, add the apple puree and mix well. Cook the mixture for three-five minutes. Cool it down and serve warm.

#3 Beets and blueberry mash

For this recipe, wash, peel, and cut the beets into little cubes. In a steaming basket, steam those cubes and washed blueberries for 10-15 minutes until they become tender. Now, blend them into a puree by adding breast milk or water to get the right consistency for a seven-to-nine-month-old baby. This puree can also be stored for up to three days.

#4 Banana pancake

Mash a banana in a bowl. Add flour, egg, and cinnamon powder and mix until you have a smooth batter. You can also add some butter. Drop one tablespoon of batter on the skillet and let it cook for three to four minutes or until the bottom turns golden brown. Flip and cook for another two to three minutes. Let it cool and serve.

#5 Quinoa banana mash

Quinoa is a protein-rich grain that can fulfill the nutritional needs of a growing baby. This recipe is for babies between nine to twelve months. Mash half a banana with a fork in a bowl. Add a pinch of cinnamon powder, three tablespoons of cooked quinoa, and stir well. Add one tablespoon of whole milk yogurt and mix well to create a smooth consistency.